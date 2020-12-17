Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (the "Company", "UPI") announces today that it has granted an aggregate of 535,000 options to a consultant and an employee of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of three years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners and operators in Canada.

UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance and other statements that are not historical fact, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Neither the Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

