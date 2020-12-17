The Sapporo International Art Festival is pleased to announce the launch of our new project "Sapporo International Art Festival 2020 Plans and Ideas-We will bring the cancelled exhibition SIAF2020 to you by any means possible" that will run for 58 days, starting from December 19, 2020 to February 14, 2021.

The SIAF2020 exhibition with the theme Of Roots and Clouds, originally scheduled to be held in Sapporo during these dates, was cancelled due to the continuing global spread of COVID-19. Upon cancellation, we launched a new project to share through various media the detailed plans developed for SIAF2020 over the course of two years, including ideas for the artwork provided by the participating artists.

Programs

YouTube: SIAF TV

YouTube program starts at 12pm (JST, UTC+9) on December 19, to cover 44 video series of interviews with participating artists, Directors' talks, and more.

Website: SIAF2020 Matrix

Special website "SIAF2020 Matrix" opens at 12pm (JST, UTC+9) on December 19, which experiments with the latest technologies to offer online experience of a speculative SIAF2020 exhibition.

Book: SIAF2020 Index

Documentation book compiling the plans and ideas developed for SIAF2020 with essays by the curatorial team, and texts, drawings, and photos from the artists.

(The complete book will be published in February 2021, but some parts will be available on the website starting December 19, 2020)

SIAF2020 Art Mediation Program for Kids and Families

An important part of SIAF2020 is the Art Mediation Program-a set of practices to connect the festival with a broader audience. We invite you to join activities online/offline such as the Activity Book, Audio-Guide, and Instagram project prepared for all ages.

Opening Live-Streaming Program

8pm (JST, UTC+9) on Saturday, December 19, 2020

The SIAF2020 Directors, Taro Amano, Agnieszka Kubicka-Dzieduszycka, and Kanoko Tamura, share the backdrop and highlights of the project "SIAF2020 Plans and Ideas" on YouTube. Join us to find out all about the project!

Senster Live from Warsaw to Sapporo

8pm (JST, UTC+9) on Sunday, December 20, 2020

We introduce Senster, a masterpiece of new media art created by Edward Ihnatowicz in 1970, which has been restored at AGH UST in 2018 on live-streaming from Warsaw, Poland.

https://siaf.jp/en

Contacts:

Sapporo International Art Festival Executive Committee

Yukako Kuniyasu

tel: +81-11-211-2314

mail: press@siaf.jp