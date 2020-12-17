AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest AIDS organization, applauds the Canadian government for its recent contribution of nearly $51.2 million (CAD 65 million) and millions of diagnostic tests that will support the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria's COVID-19 response in low- and middle-income countries.

The much needed aid was roughly half of the CAD 120 million Canada pledged this past June to the ACT-Accelerator, a coalition working to end the pandemic by accelerating the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. Recently secured contributions bring the total committed to the initiative to $5.1 billion, but an additional $4.3 billion is urgently needed, according to the World Health Organization.

"COVID-19 has been devastating on its own, but it's also endangering progress made in battling HIV, TB and malaria-particularly in developing countries," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "And while there are still many countries not stepping up to help developing nations, Canada is setting the example by supporting those who truly need it. We applaud this significant contribution by Canada to the Global Fund's efforts and encourage other countries to follow its lead."

In addition to being invaluable in maintaining precious progress made in battling the three infectious diseases-the Global Fund has been instrumental in getting relief to developing countries for their respective COVID-19 responses. Since the pandemic's onset, it has provided $825 million to more than 100 countries to protect health workers, adapt lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs, and support fragile health systems. The Fund has also provided 33 million novel coronavirus tests and 73 million daily kits of personal protective equipment for health workers.

"By holding stakeholders accountable and delivering results through performance-based financing with a solid record of transparency, the Global Fund has proven itself time and time again as an effective and trusted international public health organization," added Weinstein. "With more contributions like this one from Canada, we can hopefully begin to transition out of the COVID-19 crisis in the coming months. Moving forward, the Fund's model of success should absolutely be used as a key example for a new Global Public Health Convention for the future."

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.5 million clients in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216006061/en/

Contacts:

US MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea,Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1833 work +1 323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org



Denys Nazarov,Director of Global Policy Communication, AHF

+1 323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@aidshealth.org