With growing digitization and increasing demand for automation, the Internet of Things technology has garnered significant traction in recent years. IoT provides an ecosystem for several digital devices to be connected with the Internet. To improve connectivity in such an ecosystem, various devices use thin semiconductor chips and wafers, often created in semiconductor foundries. As a result, the surging demand for semiconductor driven devices from various segments such as retail, medical, automotive, and electronic industries will accelerate the semiconductor foundry market demand in the upcoming years. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the increasing growth of AR and VR will also drive the demand for semiconductor foundry during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005687/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductor Foundry Market by Application, Type, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Detailed Semiconductor Foundry Market Insights

According to Technavio's research report, the semiconductor foundry market is segmented by application (communications, PCs/desktop, consumer, automotive, and others) and type (pure-play foundries and IDMs). The communications application segment is likely to witness considerable growth in the semiconductor foundry market mainly due to the construction of semiconductor fabs for producing a large number of ICs. In addition, the introduction of 5G technology will further drive this segment's growth in the forthcoming years.

For further understanding the semiconductor foundry market's present and forecasted supply-demand curve, Click Here to Download a Free Sample

The presence of several semiconductor companies focusing on the creation of semiconductor fabs in the US is expected to aid North America in leading the semiconductor foundry market to witness an incremental growth of 40% by 2024. North America had the largest semiconductor foundry market share in 2019, and the region will continue to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The present political scenario of the US and the presence of a large number of fabless semiconductor foundries will significantly influence semiconductor foundry market growth in this region.

Take further assistance from our industry experts for our $1000 Worth of Free Tailor-made reports

Customize for Specific Data

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Communications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PCs/Desktop Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Pure-play foundries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IDMs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fujitsu Ltd.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

STMicroelectronics International NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

United Microelectronics Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005687/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/