With growing digitization and increasing demand for automation, the Internet of Things technology has garnered significant traction in recent years. IoT provides an ecosystem for several digital devices to be connected with the Internet. To improve connectivity in such an ecosystem, various devices use thin semiconductor chips and wafers, often created in semiconductor foundries. As a result, the surging demand for semiconductor driven devices from various segments such as retail, medical, automotive, and electronic industries will accelerate the semiconductor foundry market demand in the upcoming years. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the increasing growth of AR and VR will also drive the demand for semiconductor foundry during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductor Foundry Market by Application, Type, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
According to Technavio's research report, the semiconductor foundry market is segmented by application (communications, PCs/desktop, consumer, automotive, and others) and type (pure-play foundries and IDMs). The communications application segment is likely to witness considerable growth in the semiconductor foundry market mainly due to the construction of semiconductor fabs for producing a large number of ICs. In addition, the introduction of 5G technology will further drive this segment's growth in the forthcoming years.
The presence of several semiconductor companies focusing on the creation of semiconductor fabs in the US is expected to aid North America in leading the semiconductor foundry market to witness an incremental growth of 40% by 2024. North America had the largest semiconductor foundry market share in 2019, and the region will continue to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The present political scenario of the US and the presence of a large number of fabless semiconductor foundries will significantly influence semiconductor foundry market growth in this region.
TOC
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Communications Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PCs/Desktop Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Pure-play foundries Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- IDMs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.
- STMicroelectronics International NV
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
- United Microelectronics Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
