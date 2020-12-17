The rising use of cardamom in several health supplements such as tea bags, capsules, powders, liquids, and tablets is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Cardamom contains various phytochemicals and antioxidants for encouraging manufacturers in launching several cardamom-based health supplements. For instance, Conscious Food has already launched three flavors of medicinal potion, original, spicy ginger, and cardamom under the brand name SugaVida. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the multifaceted nature of cardamom will also drive the market demand during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005714/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardamom Market by Application, Product, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to Technavio's research report, the cardamom market segmented as food and beverage, medicinal uses, and other uses as key applications. The food and beverages application segment will account for 68.27% by 2021. Growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom product consumption, the increasing use of cardamom oil, and the rising cardamom consumption in developing countries are the drivers impacting the growth of this application segment during the forecast period.
The increased consumption of cardamom, particularly in Scandinavian countries is forecasted to aid Europe in leading the cardamom market to witness an incremental growth of 33% by 2024. The growing trend of using cardamom as a taste and aroma ingredient in a variety of ethnic cuisines, such as Mexican, Indian, and Thai, among European consumers is increasing the demand for different cuisine-specific sauces, such as cardamom sauces. This has further encouraged manufacturers to launch and introduce products such as cardamom yogurt sauces, in turn, driving the cardamom market during the forecast period.
