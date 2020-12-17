The rising use of cardamom in several health supplements such as tea bags, capsules, powders, liquids, and tablets is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Cardamom contains various phytochemicals and antioxidants for encouraging manufacturers in launching several cardamom-based health supplements. For instance, Conscious Food has already launched three flavors of medicinal potion, original, spicy ginger, and cardamom under the brand name SugaVida. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the multifaceted nature of cardamom will also drive the market demand during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005714/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardamom Market by Application, Product, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Detailed Cardamom Market Insights

According to Technavio's research report, the cardamom market segmented as food and beverage, medicinal uses, and other uses as key applications. The food and beverages application segment will account for 68.27% by 2021. Growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom product consumption, the increasing use of cardamom oil, and the rising cardamom consumption in developing countries are the drivers impacting the growth of this application segment during the forecast period.

For further understanding the cardamom market's present and forecasted supply-demand curve, Click Here to Download a Free Sample

The increased consumption of cardamom, particularly in Scandinavian countries is forecasted to aid Europe in leading the cardamom market to witness an incremental growth of 33% by 2024. The growing trend of using cardamom as a taste and aroma ingredient in a variety of ethnic cuisines, such as Mexican, Indian, and Thai, among European consumers is increasing the demand for different cuisine-specific sauces, such as cardamom sauces. This has further encouraged manufacturers to launch and introduce products such as cardamom yogurt sauces, in turn, driving the cardamom market during the forecast period.

Take further assistance from our industry experts for our $1000 Worth of Free Tailor-made reports

Customize for Specific Data

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Ingredients Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Powder Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Liquid extract Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical uses Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other uses Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cardex SA

DS Group

Imexa Inc.

Kautilya Commodities

MAS Enterprises Ltd.

McCormick Company Inc.

Organic Spices Inc.

Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

ROYAL SPICES

Woodland Foods Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005714/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/