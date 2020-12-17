The laboratory is equipped with the-state-of-the-art facilities to provide a wide range of textile testing services for apparel and textile products, this internationally recognized accreditation will enable SGS in Ethiopia to guarantee the quality and integrity of its services and to strengthen the local apparel industry's ability to meet global standards and customer confidence.

This accreditation comes as a testimony to our goal of enhancing our service offerings by understanding the global apparel trends and achieving dedicated customer service in one of the region's textile hotspots.

"In any certification and accreditation process, getting the certificate is just the starting point. It officially confirms the company's commitment to comply with the standards, but it also implies that it will be necessary to double our efforts to keep on top and to maintain this accreditation, and to gradually expand the scope." said Luciano Codino, Managing Director of SGS in Ethiopia.

For more information, please contact:

Wuhib Mekonnen

CRS Laboratory Manager

SGS Ethiopia

t: +251 462 120 826

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, we operate a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.