The superconductor market is expected to grow by USD 4.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Superconductor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The development of smart grids is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of HTS wires will hamper market growth.
Superconductor Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the superconducting magnets segment in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use of superconducting magnets in MRI systems. Besides, continuous R&D efforts in superconducting materials and magnets are further driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Superconductor Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 62% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as rising investments in the development of power grids, grid expansion and modernization activities, and the increasing focus on renewable energy sources are driving the growth of the market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for superconductors in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- American Superconductor Corp.
- BASF SE
- Bruker Corp.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Southwire Co. LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Comparison by Product
- Magnets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transformers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Energy storage devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
