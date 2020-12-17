Fine Grain Property Goes Digital and Enhances Client Services During Covid-19

International business park owner and operator improves tenant communications and rent collections with Yardi technology

DUBLIN, 17 December 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With much of Ireland working from home since March, Fine Grain Property has taken the opportunity to update and further digitalise its services by investing further in its Yardi Voyager platform. The result has been improved tenant communication and enhanced rent collection capabilities.

In addition, the company has adopted Yardi PayScan to enhance its purchase order process, reducing the manual intervention and improving the governance and control environment within the business. The result is the elimination of arduous manual processes, and more time to focus on improving and enhancing its core business and providing excellent client service.

"As a result of the pandemic, we had to look at our operations and see where we could serve our clients better. Around 7,000 Irish people work at our offices and we want to make sure we are serving them as best we can," says Mairead Phelan, finance controller for Fine Grain Property. "We aim to be a reliable, effective and collaborative partner for clients and having accurate, timely available information supports this endeavour. This approach has significantly improved our engagement with our clients, and the process is more robust with a lot more control in place."

Easy access to accurate data enables Fine Grain Property to bring together the right information with the right people across all aspects of its business.

"The benefits that Fine Grain Property have realised are testament to our continued focused on developing innovative solutions that help our clients drive efficiencies and process improvement across their operations," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Learn more about how Yardi is supporting real estate and investment clients in the UK and across Europe.

About Fine Grain Property

Fine Grain Property is an Irish-owned international business park investor and operator, founded in 2007. The Fine Grain Property business community in Ireland consists of 15 buildings in Business Parks across Ireland, totalling just under 1 million square feet of workspace, and hosting more than 7,000 employees from over 65 large international and domestic businesses. They partner with their clients, with the aim of creating great working environments. This helps globally minded businesses to attract and retain talent, boosting employee engagement to drive productivity and business success. Fine Grain Property delivers solutions for your real estate needs, allowing you to focus on your business. For more information, visit finegrainproperty.com

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk .

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387732/FineGrain_Purple_CMYK.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387733/Yardi_Logo.jpg