Cornwall Insight estimates Australia's energy storage pipeline at 7 GW, although most of that capacity is still in the proposal phase. More than 900 MW of storage will be built by 2024 - far more than the market operator's 2020 forecast.From pv magazine Australia New research from Cornwall Insight Australia (CIA) projects that Australia has approximately 7 GW of battery storage projects in the pipeline. Most of that 7 GW remains in the proposal phase, but CIA sees more than 900 MW of battery energy storage at a stage of commitment or progress that will see delivery by 2024. Australia is a hotbed ...

