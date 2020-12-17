TOKYO, Dec 17, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids has announced the launch of the RTU530, an all-new Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) that builds on the established reliability and efficiency of the RTU500 series.The RTU introduces new advanced functionality, including faster processing capabilities and a simple and user-friendly interface. With its advanced features and digital capabilities, the RTU530 enables faster decisions, reliable grid operations and supports customers with their efforts to decarbonize, modernize, and secure their electric grids."Growing grid complexity is prompting distribution utilities to move quickly to make their grids smarter and to keep up with the dynamic energy market," said Claus Vetter, global product group manager, Automation and Communication, Grid Automation business unit."The RTU530 provides a future-proof platform to enable the digitalization of distribution networks and helps customers make the transition to a future grid. It includes a wide set of applications and delivers reduced total cost of ownership and greater product quality, as compared to single-purpose devices," he added.The RTU530 extends the life of existing power distribution networks and supports the migration to modern technologies with enhanced security features including secure communication, encryption and security logging. It supports applications like self- healing grid and provides options for distribution power management, such as transformer regulation and controlling of small decentralized power stations. With the new fleet management interface, distribution operators can easily monitor, manage and maintain hundreds of devices installed at remote sites from one central location, thereby significantly reducing the effort involved. The low power consumption, easy-to-mount design and small footprint enables further cost savings, making utility networks greener and eco-efficient.With RTU530, distribution operators can take advantage of a range of out-of-the box applications such as Automatic Transfer System (ATS) and advanced measurement detection. The fleet management interface enables a new set of capabilities for monitoring and handling tasks, enforcing security policies and conducting maintenance easily and even remotely. The combination of pre-engineered algorithms and hardware significantly reduces the engineering effort, training, and time taken for installation, and at the same time helps to optimize secondary distribution operations.With an installed base of over 150,000 units worldwide, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is one of the world's leading suppliers of RTUs to utility and industrial customers.About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas such as sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.comSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.