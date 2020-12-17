Copenhagen, December 17, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in GreenMobility A/S shares (short name: GREENM) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. The company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market siden 2017. GreenMobility belongs to the consumer services sector and is the 15th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is the 76th company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets*. GreenMobility operates an efficient free-floating carsharing fleet consisting of 950 electric city cars across 7 European cities in 4 countries. With thousands of daily trips, we help create cleaner and more noise-free cities, reduce congestion and create a real climate improvement with over 2,000 tonnes of CO2 saved to date. We are in a market driven by a number of important mega-trends; urbanization, sustainability and sharing economy. With our concept, we offer an attractive mobility service that makes transportation easy, convenient and inexpensive for our users. Founder and Chairman of the Board Henrik K. Isaksen states: "GreenMobility has reached the growth targets during the last 3.5 years at First North, and we see it as a completely natural step in the company's development to move up to the Nasdaq Main Market. First North has taught us a lot and been an important element in our growth, and today we are among the largest on First North. That development has given us experience and insight and we are now ready to move up in the big league, which will help to set an even higher pace on GreenMobility's growth journey". "We are proud to welcome GreenMobility to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market as they move from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the main market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "GreenMobility has been part of the Nasdaq family since they were listed in 2017 and has since continued to develop and grow within CO2-reducing solutions that meet investors' demand for sustainable companies. We look forward to continuing to be part of the growth journey GreenMobility is on when they make their entry into a new market". *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833139