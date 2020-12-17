Stockholm, December 17, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fastighets AB Trianon's shares (short name TRIAN B) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real estate sector. Fastighets AB Trianon is the 78th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Fastighets AB Trianon is a Swedish real estate company operating in property development. They own, administer, acquire and develop commercial properties as well as residences. The company works to create sustainable properties and support social responsibility while doing so. Fastighets AB Trianon is headquartered in Malmö and the focus of the company is residential and community service properties in the Malmö region. "Trianon has facilitated great development over the past years," says Olof Andersson, CEO of Fastighets AB Trianon. "Through acquisitions and value-adding investments, we have expanded our business in the Malmö region and now, look forward to the benefits of our next step, the joining of Nasdaq Stockholm. Being on the Nasdaq main market is an important sign of quality, for our continued relations with investors, customers and suppliers. This step, we believe, will be of great value for further growth. We will continue to manage, develop and build sustainable properties with focus on residential and community service properties in the Malmö region." "Trianon is very a good example of a company that will add value to our growing real estate sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They are coming in as out last listing of the year, number 78. A number we could not have hoped for in the spring. Trianon have made an important contribution in serving and strengthening the region they operate in. We congratulate them and look forward to follow their continued journey as a Nasdaq Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com