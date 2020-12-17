Non-renewal of BHP maintenance contract

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a public tender process, BHP has decided to not renew a maintenance contract in its Chilean Escondida mine which was originally entered with Quant in 2009. Quant will continue to manage the maintenance on the site until 28 February 2021 to ensure the completion of the current contract and a smooth handover of maintenance operations. The result and profitability of Quant in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be negatively affected by one-off costs relating to demobilizing the site for up to EUR 2 million. In its quarterly report for the fourth quarter of 2020, Quant will reduce its contract portfolio value with EUR 11.2 million.

"For over a decade we have increased safety and performance at the Escondida mine and we stay committed to relentlessly deliver top performance in our remaining contracts with BHP", says Maximiliano Aqueveque, SVP Regional Manager Americas at Quant.

