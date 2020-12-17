The world is still combating Covid-19, with Europe now impacted by a second wave of the virus. While the market reported delays for a few projects, the impacts on the PV sector remain unclear. But if the world fails to curb the Covid-19's spread, governments may be forced to reintroduce strict measures, thereby sapping PV demand. PV InfoLink's Mars Chang expects module demand to hit 126 GW by the end of this year.When the world enters the post-pandemic era, PV is expected to recover and prices to fall across the supply chain - with projects deferred by the crisis contributing to demand growth. ...

