RELEASE 17.12.2020 SHARES CHANGES TO THE NASDAQ NORDIC MARKET CAP SEGMENTS As from January 4, 2021 the following companies will change market cap segment at Nasdaq Nordic: Company Name Current Segment New Segment Exchange ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alligator Bioscience AB Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Attendo AB Large Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Bactiguard Holding AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Balco Group AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm BHG Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Bonava AB ser. A Large Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Bonava AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap Stockholm BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Brinova Fastigheter AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Bure Equity AB Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Cantargia AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Catena AB Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm CTT Systems AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Josemaria Resources Inc. Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Lime Technologies AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm MedCap AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Modern Times Group MTG AB ser. A Large Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Modern Times Group MTG AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap Stockholm NCAB Group AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Nelly Group AB Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Pricer AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Rejlers AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm SECTRA AB ser B Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Sinch AB Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Xspray Pharma AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Afarak Group Oyj Mid Cap Small Cap Helsinki Harvia Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap Helsinki Lehto Group Oyj Mid Cap Small Cap Helsinki Suominen Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap Helsinki cBrain A/S Small Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S Small Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen Gabriel Holding A/S Small Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen TCM Group A/S Small Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen Zealand Pharma A/S Mid Cap Large Cap Copenhagen Kvika banki hf. Small Cap Mid Cap Iceland The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro. The next Market Cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2022 based on market value in November 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Global Listing Services, Listings@nasdaq.com or tel. + 358 9 6166 7322. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services