Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Gewaltiges Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer! Megatransaktion in trockenen Tüchern…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
15.12.20
15:43 Uhr
32,760 Euro
+0,140
+0,43 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,70033,80010:44
33,70033,78010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2020 | 09:05
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar receives large order of terminal tractors

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 DECEMBER 2020 AT 10 AM EET

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of approximately 400 terminal tractors from a global customer. The value of the order is more than EUR 30 million and it has been booked into Cargotec's 2020 fourth quarter order intake. The machines will be delivered to the customer in Q2 and Q3 2021.

Kalmar is the world's leading manufacturer of terminal tractors, delivering more than 75,000 units since the very first terminal tractor was built in 1958. Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor is designed to enable fast turnaround times and low operating costs. These reliable, proven machines combine excellent manoeuvrability, a cab that provides a safe and comfortable working environment for drivers, easily accessible service points and world-class reliability.




Further information for the press:

Gina Lopez, Vice President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar, tel. +1 785 214 2538

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractor (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2541e48d-ae31-4087-9c7c-8be5cb7ed232)

CARGOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.