Donnerstag, 17.12.2020
Paukenschlag bei InnoCan Pharma! Hochskalierte Produktion als Reaktion auf immense Nachfrage!
PR Newswire
17.12.2020 | 09:34
Craetus Announces Partnership with Kent & Medway Prehab

Craetus will support pan Kent programme to deliver digital prehab services across the county in South East England

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Craetus Digital Healthcare Ltd., a medicine technology start-up specializing in chronic conditions management, announced it has partnered with Kent and Medway Prehab programme to support the roll out of digital prehabilitation services across Kent and South East England.

Prehabilitation, which optimises patients before major surgery and cancer treatments, has proven to have a positive impact on health outcome after surgery and reduce length of hospital stay.

Craetus platform enables cost efficient and scalable delivery of prehabilitation services and removes the need for face to face contact compared to traditional methods of delivery. The platform is aimed at Insurers, Healthcare providers and Employers.

Kent and Medway Prehab Clinical Director, Dr Tara Rampal says, "Use of digital technology to deliver prehab services in a contact free manner helps us deliver our services without interruption during the current COVID19 pandemic, while at the same time help us reach a wider section of our community, that are often and inadvertently subject to exclusion due to their location while planning traditional place based health care services."

"We are proud to support a clinically led collaboration contributing to patient empowerment and education through a personalised digital prehabilitation service," says Rouzbeh Pasha, a Director at Craetus.

Benefits of Craetus digital prehab solution are:

  • Cost efficient to implement and scalable
  • Completely online and contactless
  • Personalised and adaptable to patients' circumstances

To find out more about Craetus platform or the collaboration with Kent & Medway prehab, please contact us using the details below.

Tags: Medicine Technology, Innovation, Prehab, Chronic Conditions, Healthy Ageing, Start-up

About Craetus Digital Healthcare Ltd.: Craetus ( https://craetus.healthcare ) is a medicine technology start-up that specialises in developing digital solutions for management of chronic conditions associated with ageing population and lifestyle, such as Cancer and type II Diabetes.

About Kent & Medway Prehab.: Kent and Medway Prehab ( https://kentandmedwayprehab.org ) is an award winning pan Kent initiative that provides prehabilitation services for cancer patients. It is also a global pioneer in delivering virtual and contact free prehabilitation services.

© 2020 PR Newswire
