Tickitto commissions research with University of Edinburgh on travellers' intentions post COVID-19

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent research, innovative API firm Tickitto found significant evidence of pent-up demand for travel-related experiences in 2021; consumers are ready for a 'new normal' and are planning accordingly. Spontaneity has definitely taken a back seat with 85% saying that they will be booking all of the events and activities in advance next year, rather than leave anything to chance. The work was carried out in conjunction with Dr Ben Marder, travel and social media expert at University of Edinburgh Business School.

6 out of 10 respondents reported that they are actively planning the events and activities they intend to engage with while travelling in 2021. The majority of the others intending to start planning soon with less than 5% saying they were holding off until the picture becomes completely clear related to COVID-19.

Ola Zetterlof, CCO at ArrivalGuides - A Lonely Planet Company, welcomed the research: "I don't see a sustained shift in consumers' travel habits and I expect bookings to happen in advance, especially for in-destination experiences. At least in the short-term, we will see a demand for more information prior to booking. I'm interested to see insight into what's most valuable to travellers as they plan their trips."

Dana Lattouf, CEO of Tickitto who commissioned the research commented: "These findings are great news for the industry, showing that travellers are looking forward to experiencing what the world has to offer. However, the report sounds a note of caution about their travel-related concerns and provides some clear advice for brands in helping their customers navigate the potential risks. The point about planning ahead means that event organisers must think hard about their channels to market and in making themselves easy to find and to book ahead."

Dr Marder of Edinburgh Business School agreed: "In a related study carried out on behalf of the British Educational Travel Association we found that evidence of safety was key for travellers making choices about their destination and accommodations and it is interesting that this perception applies similarly to the events they will attend while away. Brands need to take care in how they signal their COVID-safe measures."

The full report is available for download here

About Tickitto

Tickitto offers the most intuitive API for unlocking a global supply of tickets to events and experiences. You can search, book, and manage tickets across more than 6 categories, all through one single connection.