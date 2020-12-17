The GPS tracker market is expected to grow by USD 568.09 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The rising demand for automobiles is forcing automakers to invest in setting up new manufacturing plants. Besides, the rising number of road accidents has led to the introduction of stricter regulations that mandate vehicles to be equipped with eCall systems that transmit the exact geographic location of the accident. Many such factors are expected to drive the demand for GPS trackers during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GPS Tracker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising investment in satellite deployment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. The market is witnessing significant investments in the deployment of new satellites. For instance, In September 2018, Lockheed Martin Corp. announced its plans of constructing 22 next-generation GPS III satellites for the US Air Force. These satellites are expected to increase the network coverage area and strengthen the communication signals. This will increase the adoption of GPS trackers and in turn, drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as growing demand for OBD dongles will hamper the market growth.

GPS Tracker Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-users, the market saw maximum growth in the logistics and transportation segment in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing need for continuous tracking of assets and goods in the supply chain. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

GPS Tracker Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The rising demand for ride-hailing services led by increasing disposable incomes and strong internet penetration is the key factor driving the growth of the GPS tracker market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for GPS trackers in APAC.

Companies Covered:

CalAmp Corp.

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Geotab Inc.

JSC Teltonika

Navtelecom LLC

ORBCOMM Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

UAB Ruptela

Xirgo Technologies LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Logistics and transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction and mining Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CalAmp Corp.

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Geotab Inc.

JSC Teltonika

Navtelecom LLC

ORBCOMM Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

UAB Ruptela

Xirgo Technologies LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/