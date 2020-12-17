The GPS tracker market is expected to grow by USD 568.09 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The rising demand for automobiles is forcing automakers to invest in setting up new manufacturing plants. Besides, the rising number of road accidents has led to the introduction of stricter regulations that mandate vehicles to be equipped with eCall systems that transmit the exact geographic location of the accident. Many such factors are expected to drive the demand for GPS trackers during the forecast period.
The rising investment in satellite deployment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. The market is witnessing significant investments in the deployment of new satellites. For instance, In September 2018, Lockheed Martin Corp. announced its plans of constructing 22 next-generation GPS III satellites for the US Air Force. These satellites are expected to increase the network coverage area and strengthen the communication signals. This will increase the adoption of GPS trackers and in turn, drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as growing demand for OBD dongles will hamper the market growth.
GPS Tracker Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-users, the market saw maximum growth in the logistics and transportation segment in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing need for continuous tracking of assets and goods in the supply chain. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
GPS Tracker Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The rising demand for ride-hailing services led by increasing disposable incomes and strong internet penetration is the key factor driving the growth of the GPS tracker market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for GPS trackers in APAC.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
