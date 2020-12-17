State-owned utility PT PLN (Persero) is seeking proposals from independent power producers to build large-scale solar plants.Indonesian utility PT PLN (Persero) has started a pre-qualification process on its procurement portal to choose independent power producers to develop utility-scale solar plants. According to law firm Baker McKenzie, the invitation for bids will be valid for three years. In the country's last two procurement exercises for renewable energy, held in 2018 and 2019, the utility only accepted applications and documents within specified time frames. "The current announcements ...

