Technavio has been monitoring the portable kayaks market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.22 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising competition in the market is compelling vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition and compete through various factors such as price, quality, and brand. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their product lines and adopt sustainable practices to be future-ready and gain an edge over their rivals.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the portable kayaks market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The inflatable kayaks segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising interest in soft adventure sports activities is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Advanced Elements Inc., AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina, Aqua Xtreme, BIC Sport, Klepper Lifestyle GmbH, Long Haul Folding Kayaks, NAUTIRAID, Oru Kayak Inc., and Point 65 Sweden AB are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing preference for recreational kayaking. However, the high costs of kayaks might challenge growth.
- How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 48% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Elements Inc., AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina, Aqua Xtreme, BIC Sport, Klepper Lifestyle GmbH, Long Haul Folding Kayaks, NAUTIRAID, Oru Kayak Inc., and Point 65 Sweden AB are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for recreational kayaking will offer immense growth opportunities, is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this portable kayaks market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Portable Kayaks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Inflatable Kayaks
- Folding Kayaks
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution channel
- Sports Goods Retailers
- Online Retail
- Others
Portable Kayaks Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The portable kayaks market report covers the following areas:
- Portable Kayaks Market Size
- Portable Kayaks Market Trends
- Portable Kayaks Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising interest in soft adventure sports activities as one of the prime reasons driving the Portable Kayaks Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Portable Kayaks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist portable kayaks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the portable kayaks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the portable kayaks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable kayaks market vendors
