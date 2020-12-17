Den 30 oktober 2020 gavs aktierna i Edgeware AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Agile Content S.A. till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 24 november 2020 offentliggjorde Agile Content S.A. ett pressmeddelande med information om att Agile Content S.A. uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget och därför avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier samt verka för en avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 30 november 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Edgeware AB (publ) (EDGE, ISIN-kod SE0009268360, orderboks-ID 129609). On October 30, 2020, the shares in Edgeware AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Agile Content S.A. to the shareholders in the Company. On November 24, 2020, Agile Content S.A. published a press release with information that Agile Content S.A. had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company and, therefore, intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On November 30, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Edgeware AB (publ) (EDGE, ISIN code SE0009268360, order book ID 129609). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.