Sapreme, a biotechnology company focused on improving the delivery and efficacy of macromolecule therapeutics, today announced the establishment of its independent Board of Directors by the appointment of Björn Cochlovius, Ph.D., as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

"Björn is a pharma industry veteran with both a deep understanding of oncology research and antibody engineering as well as a strong track record of creating value by leading and executing business transactions. Björn's appointment is particularly timely as his extensive knowledge will aid the advancement of our technology platform through late preclinical development. He will be key in advising the Company in ongoing interactions with potential partners and identifying strategic opportunities that will further validate our approach," stated Guy Hermans, Chief Executive Officer of Sapreme.

"Sapreme is developing a unique technology that has the potential to be applied to both antibody-conjugated toxins and oligonucleotide therapeutics," stated Björn Cochlovius, Chairman of Sapreme's Board of Directors. "I have observed the rapid evolvement of the Company and am impressed by how far the team has come to date. I look forward to supporting the accelerated development of Sapreme's promising technology with vast potential."

Dr. Cochlovius brings over two decades of drug discovery, clinical development, commercial and business development experience from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Isogenica, an antibody discovery biotechnology company specialized in single-domain antibody therapeutics. Additionally, Dr. Cochlovius is Acting Chairman at Karolinska Development, the investment arm of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and Associate Professor Immunology at the Reprecht-Karls Universität Heidelberg. Earlier in his career, he held various senior research and development positions, as well as business development and strategic positions at Abbvie Inc., Otsuka, Roche AG, Affitech AS, and others. Dr. Cochlovius began his career developing diabodies and tandem diabodies, or fully recombinant bispecific antibodies, and holds a PhD in Immunology and Oncology from the Universität des Saarlandes.

About Sapreme

Sapreme's mission is to develop next-generation macromolecule therapeutics by circumventing endosomal entrapment, thereby enhancing target engagement. The company's proprietary endosomal escape platform improves the therapeutic window by enabling access to intracellular targets with minimal toxicity. This approach is applied for Sapreme's internal pipeline and is available for partnering, without limitation to biologic modality or indication.

