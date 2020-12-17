The industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market is expected to grow by USD 1.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The rising investments in water and wastewater treatment and oil and gas industries will be crucial in generating revenue in the market. In addition, the rising dependence on natural gas and fossil fuels to ensure energy security is expected to drive demand for industrial RTU across end-user industries over the forecast period.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005120/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increase in sales and revenue with the support of e-commerce is one of the major factors propelling market growth. Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as big organizations, are buying industrial RTU through online platforms. This has created an opportunity for market vendors to enter the market and expand their operations across various regions. These factors are expected to positively influence the growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as excessive cost of installation and maintenance services might challenge growth.

Industrial Remote Terminal Unit Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-users, the market saw maximum demand for industrial RTU from the oil and gas industry. This is due to the high use of SCADA systems in the industry. In addition, rising investments in upstream E&P activities are expected to further fuel the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Industrial Remote Terminal Unit Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The market in APAC is driven by factors such as rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for industrial RTU from chemical and petrochemical and water and wastewater industries. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial remote terminal unit in APAC.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Arteche Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

