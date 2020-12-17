The "Europe Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe preventive vaccines market accounted for $9,879.2 million in 2019 and will grow by 10.28% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, advancing vaccine technology, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe preventive vaccines market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe preventive vaccines market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson Johnson

Merck Co.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vaccine Type

3.1 Market Overview by Vaccine Type

3.2 Live/Attenuated Vaccines

3.3 Inactivated Vaccines

3.4 Subunit Vaccines

3.5 Toxoid Vaccines

3.6 Conjugate Vaccines

3.7 Recombinant Vector Vaccines

3.8 Other Vaccines

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Disease

4.1 Market Overview by Disease

4.2 Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease

4.3 Vaccines for Poliovirus

4.4 Vaccines for Hepatitis

4.5 Vaccines for Influenza

4.6 Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

4.7 Vaccines for Varicella

4.8 Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus

4.9 Vaccines for COVID-19

4.10 Vaccines for Other Diseases

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Administration

5.1 Market Overview by Administration

5.2 Intramuscular Route

5.3 Subcutaneous Route

5.4 Oral Route

5.5 Intravenous Injection

5.6 Other Administration Routes

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Patient

6.1 Market Overview by Patient

6.2 Pediatric Vaccines

6.3 Adult Vaccines

7 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 UK

7.3 France

7.4 Germany

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

