ZEISS Looks Back on Overall Good Fiscal Year 2019/20

Revenue reaches 6.3 billion euros (-2% vs. prior year) - EBIT at 922 million euros (-141 million euros vs. prior year)

Stability thanks to ZEISS portfolio and global positioning - even during COVID-19 pandemic

ZEISS segments impacted differently by COVID-19 pandemic

Strong growth over prior year in Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology segment due to EUV technology

Significant investments in research and development pay off

Clear recovery trend in all ZEISS segments

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall, the ZEISS Group had a good fiscal year 2019/20 (end of reporting period: 30 September 2020): revenue totaled 6.297 billion euros (prior year: 6.428 billion euros). With a slight decline of 2% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue almost reached last year's level. Around 90% of revenue was generated in markets outside Germany. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also relatively high, reaching 922 million euros (prior year: 1.063 billion euros). The EBIT margin was 15%. Incoming orders increased to 6.814 billion euros (prior year: 6.575 billion euros).

"On the whole, we were able to achieve a good business result for the ZEISS Group, thanks also to our broad portfolio and global positioning. We consider this an exceptional achievement by our employees - in unusual times," says Dr. Karl Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. "Our global crisis management, supported by resilience measures that had already been developed, helped us tackle the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as possible."









Revenue (in million euros)

2019/20 2018/19 Change (adjusted for currency effects) Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology 1,833 1,634 +12% (+12%) Industrial Quality & Research 1,640 1,742 -6% (-5%) Medical Technology* 1,647 1,760 -6% (-6%) Consumer Markets 1,099 1,211 -9% (-8%)

* Not identical to Carl Zeiss Meditec Group

