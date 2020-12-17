An international research team has proposed to use nighttime radiative cooling to harvest water from PV panels and reuse it for module cleaning during the daytime. According to their findings, the proposed system has, also, a beneficial effect on the modules' operating temperature.Researchers from China's Southeast University, the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), and Stanford University have suggested using radiative cooling from solar panels for water harvesting applications during nighttime. Collected water may be used, according to them, for cleaning the modules during the daytime ...

