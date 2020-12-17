The following information is based on a press release from Modern Times Group AB (MTG) published on December 17, 2020. The Board of MTG has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for January 21, 2021 approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is January 22, 2021. The terms of the rights issue, including the subscription price are expected to be announced on January 18, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in MTG (MTGB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833486