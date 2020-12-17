EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 17, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 156911) METSÄ BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 43,580 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsä Board Oyj as of December 18, 2020. Identifiers of Metsä Board Oyj's share: Trading code:METSA ISIN code: FI0009000640 Orderbook id: 24306 Number of shares: 32,887,151 Trading code: METSB ISIN code: FI0009000665 Orderbook id: 24307 Number of shares: 322,625,595 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260