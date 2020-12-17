Technavio has been monitoring the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK and it is poised to grow by USD 6.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005134/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Structured tutoring is the leading segment in the market.

Structured tutoring is the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector is trending to the market.

The increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector is trending to the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market growth will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14%.

The market growth will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14%. Who are the top players in the market?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc. Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., are the top players in the market.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc. Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increasing preference for STEM education is driving the growth of the segment. However, factors such as the rise in open-source learning content will challenge the growth of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Online Tutoring Market- The online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market- The K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing preference towards STEM education will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in open-source learning content is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this k-12 online tutoring market in the UK forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024: Segmentation

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK is segmented as below:

Type Structured Tutoring On-demand Tutoring



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45928

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The k-12 online tutoring market in UK report covers the following areas:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK Size

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK Trends

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist k-12 online tutoring market in UK growth during the next five years

Estimation of the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Structured tutoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-demand tutoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course

Market segments

Comparison by Course

Assessments Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Subjects Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Course

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005134/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/