Technavio has been monitoring the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK and it is poised to grow by USD 6.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Structured tutoring is the leading segment in the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector is trending to the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market growth will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc. Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing preference for STEM education is driving the growth of the segment. However, factors such as the rise in open-source learning content will challenge the growth of the market.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Online Tutoring Market- The online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market- The K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing preference towards STEM education will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in open-source learning content is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this k-12 online tutoring market in the UK forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024: Segmentation
K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK is segmented as below:
- Type
- Structured Tutoring
- On-demand Tutoring
K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The k-12 online tutoring market in UK report covers the following areas:
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK Size
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK Trends
- K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist k-12 online tutoring market in UK growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the k-12 online tutoring market in the UK vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Structured tutoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-demand tutoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Course
- Market segments
- Comparison by Course
- Assessments Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Subjects Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Course
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- iTutorGroup
- K12 Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- TAL Education Group
- Think Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
