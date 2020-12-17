Anzeige
Gewaltiges Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer! Megatransaktion in trockenen Tüchern…
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
17.12.20
12:06 Uhr
9,340 Euro
-0,010
-0,11 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3349,42612:23
9,3349,42612:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2020 | 11:41
137 Leser
CNH Industrial N.V.: Becoming a carbon-neutral company: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com


What do we mean by a carbon-neutral company? How can this status be achieved and why is it so vital to the future of our planet? The answers to these questions and more, including how the team at CNH Industrial sought inspiration from Charles Darwin in their quest for an energy efficient future can be found in our the latest Top Story at:cnhindustrial.com/carbonneutralcompany

London, December 17, 2020

Put simply, a carbon-neutral company is when the business offsets its carbon emissions through a combination of efficiency measures and advanced technology. CNH Industrial N.V.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment

  • 20201217_PR_CNH_Industrial_Top_Story_Becoming_carbon_neutral (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2060c59-793a-412c-9965-a6ab7d5bf166)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
