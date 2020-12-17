Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) The "Magic Mushroom" Company retains SEC registered company to assist with approval for the 2012 Jobs act legislation more commonly known as Regulation CF. On November 2, 2020, the SEC increased the crowdfund limit to $5million. Upon raising funds MINE has 4 key strategies targeted with funds.

1) Acquire and Retire Toxic Debt to create a stronger and stable balance sheet.

2) Acquire equipment needed to produce 1m psilocybin tablets daily to be sold to wholesale purchasers in Oregon, Vermont, domestically and Jamaica, Amsterdam, Canada globally.

3) Establish cash collateral reserves for MINE'S blockchain gateway and token SHRU. This cash collateral will spring board SHRU token onto the top Exchanges worldwide.

4) Acquire and renovate properties for Production and lease in Oregon, Vermont, Jamaica.

MINE plans to launch capital raise for accredited and non accredtited investors in January 2021. The new Law allows for one investor at $5million or many investors. "These new developments will catapult Minerco into a more stable 2021, in addition, bringing in NON DILUTIVE debt only strenthens the company and lets our shareholders know we are a with a real vision and actionable targeted goals. ," stated Julius Jenge,

Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) is the world's first publicly-traded microcap company focused on the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms in Jamaica and other legal markets. SHRU is a blockchain token created to serve as a payment gateway for cannabis and psilocybin purchases.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," or the negative thereof or similar terminology have a general intention to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

