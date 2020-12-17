Dr. Andy Khawaja, Founder of Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform a technology start-up creating innovative AI technology, has been awarded as Entrepreneur of the Year by Business View magazine.

Business View's Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Dr. Andy Khawaja (Photo: Business Wire)

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, or AIDP, has been recognized continually in 2020 for their new contributions to society via AI technology. They have been innovating AI technology to save lives and improve living conditions in industries such as defense, physical health, mental health, pandemic management, and sustainable environments.

The "Entrepreneur of the Year 2020" issue of Business View focuses on recognizing entrepreneurs who brought their dreams to life and provided new products and solutions for society.

After receiving the honor, Dr. Andy Khawaja said, "I'm very proud to receive this honor and that AIDP is already being recognized for what it is bringing to the world. But I am most excited for what is to come the lives that we will save, the communities we will help that is the reward in itself. We are changing the world."

The Business View issue introduces readers to Dr. Andy Khawaja and his achievements, or at least those readers who have not already heard of him and his entrepreneurial success.

Business View describes him as a "philanthropist and world-renowned entrepreneur who has been featured in over 100 publications for his contributions to technology, society, and economic growth."

Andy Khawaja is not only an entrepreneur, but a mentor and a motivational speaker. Business View says his advice to new entrepreneurs is, "believe in [your] ideas and the will to achieve greater heights."

Dr. Andy Khawaja and AIDP proudly showcased their vision in Business View, and it will be exciting to see their newest innovations come to life in 2021.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

