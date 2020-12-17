The fully integrated Identity Trust solution will include payments fraud and chargeback prevention, 3DS2 authentication, and access to Data on Demand

FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce, today announced a new strategic partnership with Kount, the leader in fraud prevention and identity trust, to offer a fully integrated Identity Trust solution built into FreedomPay's data-driven commerce platform. Together, the two companies offer businesses of varying sizes, geographies, and verticals a purpose-built fraud prevention solution that adapts to the constantly evolving digital environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005174/en/

FreedomPay and Kount's portfolio solution fully integrates Kount's leading, AI-driven payments fraud prevention solution, Kount Command. Powered by the Identity Trust Global Network, Kount's solution enables businesses to accept more orders while reducing false positives, reducing manual review rates and slashing chargebacks, ultimately delivering a genuinely superior customer experience.

As a leader in connected commerce, FreedomPay is rapidly expanding on a global scale across key verticals such as Retail, eCommerce, Hospitality and Food Beverage. With this partnership with Kount, FreedomPay customers globally will enjoy an integrated, complete solution to enable international expansion with fraud-free payments and frictionless customer journeys, all while achieving PSD2 compliance and 3DS2 authentication.

In addition, the FreedomPay and Kount partnership goes beyond payments fraud prevention and will also provide businesses access to Data on Demand, Kount's private data warehouse. This enables businesses to have actionable customer insights and analytics in order to inform proactive initiatives and drive revenue. Customers will also have access to a variety of other unique Kount products and solutions, such as Near Real-Time Chargeback Prevention and Professional and Managed Services.

"Especially around this holiday season, fraud prevention is a primary concern for businesses across all industries," said John Mansfield, SVP, Global Business Development at FreedomPay. "Our partnership with Kount will assure all merchants on FreedomPay's Commerce Platform that purchases are fraud-free, which will also provide a fast and frictionless experience for the end-user."

"At Kount, we are excited about the advanced and differentiated value proposition our joint solutions will bring to the market globally," said Tom War, Chief Sales Officer at Kount. "With this new partnership, Kount and Freedom Pay customers can leverage best-in-class fraud prevention via one integration, empowering them to improve authorization rates, improve the customer experience, and comply with industry regulations. Further, customers take advantage of industry-leading products and solutions including Kount's Data on Demand and Near-Real Time Chargeback Prevention."

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award-winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

FreedomPay published a White Paper The American Payment Revolution: Next Level Commerce which is designed to help merchants of all sizes understand the need for technological advancement at the point of sale and why businesses should respond to the catalyst of change caused by COVID-19 to enable America's economic recovery. Click here to download the report.

About Kount

Kount's Identity Trust Global Network delivers real-time fraud prevention and account protection and enables personalized customer experiences for more than 9,000 leading brands and payment providers. Linked by Kount's award-winning AI, the Identity Trust Global Network analyzes signals from 32 billion annual interactions to personalize user experiences across the spectrum of trust from frictionless experiences to blocking fraud. Quick and accurate identity trust decisions deliver safe payment, account creation and login events while reducing digital fraud, chargebacks, false positives and manual reviews. Kount.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005174/en/

Contacts:

Lacey Briggs, public relations manager, news@kount.com; lacey.briggs@kount.com, 208-489-3334