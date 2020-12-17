The share capital of Agat Ejendomme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 December 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010258995 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Agat Ejendomme --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 98,153,335 shares (DKK 98,153,335) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 19,630,000 shares (DKK 19,630,000) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 117,783,335 shares (DKK 117,783,335) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 1.84 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AGAT --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3484 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833488