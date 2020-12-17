Pershing Resources Company, Inc.: Pershing Resources Receives Initial Review of Airborne Magnetic Survey Data for Its New Enterprise Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Initial Airborne Magnetic Data Appears to Corroborate Previously Suggested Structural Association with Known Porphyry Copper-Gold-Silver and Molybdenum Mineralization

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc. (" Pershing Resources" or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:PSGR), today announced that the Company has received an initial review of the heliborne magnetic survey executed on its New Enterprise copper-gold project in November. The initial review of the magnetic data appears to corroborate that a set of subparallel, northerly trending magnetically rendered structures are directly associated with known porphyry-related copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum mineralization within the New Enterprise Project. The intersection points along the strike of these northerly trending structures with northeasterly trending magnetically rendered structures have also been identified as a key association and control to the distribution of the porphyry-related mineralization. A comparable structural association and control is also described at the past producing Mineral Park (20 miles to the northwest) and the currently producing Bagdad porphyry copper and molybdenum mines (45 miles to the southeast). The combination of these newly defined structures does not appear to have been considered in previous mineralization explorations of the area as a primary control to the porphyry-related copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization within the New Enterprise Project.

With the supporting magnetic survey results, the initial estimated 1.2-mile-long northerly trending structures (originally referred to as "vein systems") can now be traced for approximately four miles within the New Enterprise project. These suggested porphyry-related mineralized structures also appear to separate into two the argillic and phyllic porphyry-related geothermal alteration system highlighted in recent hyperspectral satellite imagery data (see Pershing press release dated March 19, 2020, https://www.pershingpm.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/72/pershing-resources-acquires-the-century-claim-property-and) and historically mapped "pyrite-shell" (outlined by Vuich, 1974). This correlation may indicate that these structures may have manifested primary control to the porphyry-related geothermal alteration system.

Further processing and interpretation of the Heli-GT airborne magnetic data will be ongoing and completed by Scott Hogg & Associates Ltd. of Toronto, Canada, http://www.shageophysics.com/ in consultation with Pershing Resources' Technical Team.

The resultant interpretation(s) will be merged with a follow-up mapping and sampling program that will be used to further characterize and integrate the results. It is anticipated that this work will identify possible drill hole targets to test the porphyry-related copper, gold and molybdenum mineral resource potential of the New Enterprise project area.

In June 2018, the Company initially announced the presence of northerly trending "vein systems" associated with the past producing historic Enterprise Mine and nearby mineral occurrences within what was then referred to as the New Enterprise claim block. At that time, the Company also announced that based on the early results acquired from a two week mapping and sampling program, that these "vein systems" could potentially be part of a porphyry-related system (see press release dated June 20, 2018, https://www.pershingpm.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/62/pershing-resources-receives-updated-ni-43-101-technical). Follow-up staking of unpatented mining claims resulted in the expansion of the New Enterprise claim block to become contiguous with, and encompass, Pershing's Mohave Standard claim block located to the south of the Enterprise claim block. Combined, these two claim blocks now total approximately 8,250 acres and are referred to as the New Enterprise Project. The recent acquisitions of the historic past producing Century and Standard Mines (see Pershing press release dated March 19, 2020, https://www.pershingpm.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/72/pershing-resources-acquires-the-century-claim-property-and and December 2, 2020, respectively, https://www.pershingpm.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/77/pershing-resources-acquires-historic-standard-mine-for-its ), completes the coverage of the targeted vein system that is now four miles long, which appears to be corroborated by the preliminary review of the airborne magnetic survey data.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and/or prepared by Edward C. Walker, Ph.D., P.Geo., a qualified person and independent consultant.

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company with projects held exclusively in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada, and is currently focused on the development of its 100% owned New Enterprise Project, https://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-new-enterprise-project/the-enterprise-claim-group. The New Enterprise Project is located between the Mineral Park Porphyry Cu-Mo mine (20 miles to the northwest) and the Baghdad Cu-Mo mine (45 miles to the southeast).

