Brains Bioceutical Corp.: Brains Bioceutical Corp Successfully Obtains Home Office Schedule 1 Controlled Drug License

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Brains Bioceutical Corp. ("Brains") a global leader and manufacturer of pharmaceutical, wellness and veterinary cannabidiol (CBD) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), is proud to announce its landmark accomplishment of being granted a Schedule 1 Controlled Drug License, which is inclusive of THC, from the United Kingdom Home Office. Concurrently, Brains has begun initial development of its new additional facility for CBD API production and R&D activities associated with other cannabinoids.

This rare license propels Brains to the forefront of the industry as the Company will now be allowed to handle and process products containing THC. This permits Brains to expand additional input sources and continue to supply CBD API for pharmaceutical activities and clinical trials worldwide. It also allows the company to meet the growing medicinal needs of patients in the UK, and internationally.

"The Brains Senior Management team, led by our Global Chief Operating Officer Dean Billington, continues to aggressively and effectively achieve key milestones in a hyper-growth market across the globe," said Ricky Brar, Chairman & CEO of Brains. "Our global reach through partners like Prati Donaduzzi, McKesson, and Tamar Tech allows us to bring unmatched capacity of EUGMP-certified CBD API to the global market in pharma, wellness and veterinary sectors. We have initiated the development of other plant-based Cannabinoid API's and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) API will be our next offering to the market." The Schedule 1 Drug License from the UK Home Office has been issued to BSPG Laboratories, Brains' wholly-owned subsidiary. BSPG Laboratories operates an EU-GMP certified API production facility, maintaining the highest pharmaceutical standards while focusing on leading scientific and innovative manufacturing processes. At BSPG's laboratory in Sandwich, Kent, THC bench trials for THC API are already underway.

"This is an important milestone as we continue to expand our operations to meet the growing demand for high-quality, cannabinoid API products across the globe," said Dean Billington, Global Chief Operating Officer of Brains. "We're exceptionally proud of the BSPG team's efforts in achieving the Schedule 1 License and look forward to accelerating our growth as the global demand for CBD API continues to grow. "

Brains is one of a few companies in the world producing CBD as an API for pharmaceutical applications, research and development, and clinical trials. Advancements made by Brains in the development of pure, natural CBD benefit the scientific and health care community on a global level. With a MHRA-registered facility, Brains is amongst a small number of global pharmaceutical companies recognized by official authorities that protect and improve public health while supporting innovation through scientific research and development. All activities undertaken in the UK are in accordance with UK law and subject to routine, periodic inspection by the UK authorities.

The global demand for plant-based, EU-GMP-certified cannabinoid API's continues to sore across the globe as a result of pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials to advance the reach of phyto cannabinoid-based medicines, including a phase III clinical trial in Brazil using Brains CBD API in partnership with one of South Americas largest pharmaceutical companies.

