The proposal includes 1 GW of solar farms on an army training base island in the estuary of the Meghna river.U.S. developer Eleris Energy has initiated talks to set up 2.2 GW of solar power plant capacity in Bangladesh. The Asia-focused gas-to-power and renewables company has proposed joint ventures with the Bangladesh Power Development Board, its Ashuganj Power Station Company Ltd and the Bangladesh Army. Eleris has identified around 5,500 acres for long-term lease from the Bangladeshi government and for private purchase, along the Chittagong coast. The army is involved because Eleris is planning ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...