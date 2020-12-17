Petra Diamonds Ltd - Result of AGM

17 December 2020 LSE:PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below.

Resolutions Votes for (incl. discretionary) % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Cast Total Votes Withheld Ordinary resolutions 1. To receive the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon ("2020 Annual Report"). 255,756,249 100.00 150 0.00 255,756,399 9,079 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2020, as contained in the 2020 Annual Report. 255,716,046 99.98 40,422 0.02 255,756,468 9,010 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, as contained in the 2020 Annual Report. 255,716,046 99.98 40,422 0.02 255,756,468 9,010 4. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. 255,732,602 99.99 23,797 0.01 255,756,399 9,079 5. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors. 255,732,671 99.99 23,797 0.01 255,756,468 9,010 6. To re-elect Mr Richard Neil Duffy, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 255,717,245 99.98 39,154 0.02 255,756,399 9,079 7. To re-elect Mr Jacques Breytenbach, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 255,717,245 99.98 39,154 0.02 255,756,399 9,079 8. To re-elect Ms Varda Shine, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 255,715,620 99.98 40,779 0.02 255,756,399 9,079 9. To re-elect Mr Alexander Gordon Kelso Hamilton, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 255,717,245 99.98





39,223 0.02 255,756,468 9,010 10. To re-elect Ms Octavia Matshidiso Matloa, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 255,715,620 99.98 40,779 0.02 255,756,399 9,079 11. To re-elect Mr Bernard Robert Pryor, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company. 255,715,620 99.98 40,779 0.02 255,756,399 9,079 12. To re-elect Mr Peter John Hill, who was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws on 1 January 2020, as a Director of the Company. 255,717,602 99.98 38,797 0.02 255,756,399 9,079 13. To approve an increase in the authorised capital of the Company from £100,000,000 to £150,000,000 by the creation of an additional 500,000,000 ordinary shares of par value £0.10 each. 255,710,656 99.98 45,743 0.02 255,756,399 9,079 14. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot Relevant Securities within the meaning of Bye-Law 2.4 of the Company's Bye-Laws. 255,709,100 99.98 47,368 0.02 255,756,468 9,010 Special resolution 15. To disapply the pre-emption provisions of Bye-Law 2.5(a) pursuant to Bye-Law 2.6(a)(i) of the Company's Bye-Laws. 255,709,031 99.98 47,368 0.02 255,756,399 9,079

Notes:

1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3. Total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 5pm on 16 December 2020 was 865,431,343.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R the full text of resolution 15 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins

Des Kilalea

Marianna Bowes investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.