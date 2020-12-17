Spanish storage specialist E22 said its new system can be integrated within a modular block from 250 kW to 330 kW. It purportedly has a product life above 12,000 cycles at full power.Spanish gas and power supplier Naturgy has connected a vanadium redox flow battery to its Vega I and II wind farms in Zamora, eastern Spain. Storage specialist E22, which is a unit of Spanish solar developer GRS (formerly known as Gransolar), supplied the battery. "During its operation and the first charge and discharge cycles, the VCUBE250 battery developed by E22 has registered the expected capacity and power, delivering ...

