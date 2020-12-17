Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Projected Revenue Growth from New Product Launch

Cash Flow Positive Company Will Use New Product Line to Generate New Revenue Streams

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 /?Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.?("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, announced today the monetization strategy for its recently launched "Smart Technology" product line. The Company, which recently announced positive cash flow for November 2020, says the new products will lead to increased monthly recurring revenue from most clients throughout 2021.

"Based on early results from our Smart Technology product launch, we feel confident in projecting significant revenue growth for 2021," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Clients are willing to pay significantly more to access new products like the Smart App because they value the increased customer engagement and a greater ROI."

To monetize the new offerings, Leafbuyer will increase the fixed platform fee and charge clients for credits that can be used to text customers or access premium features. Clients will use platform credits each month to send messages, receive online orders, and acquire new customers. To promote rapid adoption, Leafbuyer is waiving some charges for the rest of the calendar year. Starting in 2021, Leafbuyer will enable the new credit system to effectively monetize the cutting-edge products.

"Most dispensary and delivery business pay multiple technology providers to reach new consumers, retain current customers, and process online orders. Altogether, the costs frequently reach thousands of dollars each month," continued Rossner. "While we are raising prices, we are eliminating the need to use multiple providers. Ultimately, cannabis businesses will save money by bundling with Leafbuyer."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

