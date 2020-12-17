LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Orders Additional Containers of Mike Tyson Branded Iron Energy Drink To Meet Demand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1)(OTC PINK:LNLHF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that as a result of strong demand from retailers in the United States it is ordering several additional containers of Mike Tyson branded Iron Energy drink.

These products will be shipped from its partner FoodCare Group in Poland, which is the global manufacturer of Mike Tyson branded energy drinks.

These containers are in addition to the containers that have already shipped and are due to arrive by end of January in Arizona.

Stan Lis, CEO and Director of LeanLife, states: "This is a new product for North America. However, since Mike Tyson's last fight, the profile of this legendary boxer and the Iron Energy drink has grown even stronger. I anticipate being able to sell more than 100 containers of Iron Energy in 2021 based on initial demand."

About LeanLife Health and its Competitive Positioning in Energy Drinks

FoodCare, the supplier of Iron Drinks, is one of the leaders in Poland's energy drink market and has also grown Iron Energy into the leading brand in the Middle East. It believes the product will appeal to North American consumers as well.

The annual value of the combined US and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over US$14 billion. Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. Red Bull is the market leader and pursues a premium price strategy; LeanLife aims to be aggressively positioned in this market category.

