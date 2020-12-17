Radisys' industry-leading real-time media processing platform to serve as foundation for live high-quality customer interactions to boost customer relationships

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that ContactMakers, a contact center telephony solutions and customer care provider, has selected Radisys Engage Media Server as the foundation for its VOIP Communication ContactSuite platform as it moves the solution to the cloud. The Engage Media Server's extensive flexible capabilities enable ContactMakers to focus its resources to add unique applications, enhanced user experience and custom capabilities for its unique customer interaction suite, rather than on the communications infrastructure. ContactMakers will be able to use the media server to address specific customer requirements more quickly, while reducing costs and complexity by utilizing a common media processing platform for advanced voice, video, media analytics, and other capabilities for its customer offerings.

Highlights

Customer contact is always critical to business. Despite the evolution and expansion of communication channels including the internet, text messaging and social media, telecommunications access solutions like business VOIP, mobile and landlines continue to anchor a high volume of interactions including the most critical customer care interactions.

With today's fluid workforce, dynamic global conditions and a growing trend toward remote customer interactions, having a reliable media foundation for real-time voice and video sessions is more critical than ever. To meet this challenge, businesses need a contact center solution that enables them to bring new, scalable and elastic services online more quickly and that can be adapted to changing market conditions more easily than existing off-the-shelf Customer Communication-as-a-Service (CCaaS) products.

ContactMakers is undertaking a telco-to-the-cloud migration of its proprietary communications application and interaction platform which it has built and optimized for clients' customer communication requirements for more than 15 years. Leveraging Radisys Engage Media Server's cloud-native platform, ContactMakers will be able to lower the cost of migration, deliver greater flexibility, and provide optimal resource utilization.

ContactMakers will use the Engage Media Server to deliver telco-grade reliability, video, speech processing, biometrics, and high-quality voice capabilities as the anchor for its service platform.

Radisys Engage Media Server is the industry's leading real-time media processing platform that provides voice, video, and AI-based media, delivering a complete solution set for developers, CCaaS providers and Communications Service Providers (CSP) to create a wholistic digital customer engagement experience.

Customer Care, Unified Communications (UC) and CCaaS providers, including OEM and managed service providers alike, depend on Radisys for high quality, cloud-based media processing that can meet dynamic customer, market, and employee conditions, while providing a future-proof, market leading solutions including: Cloud scalability for broader market reach for digital experience applications and services at attractive price points Highest quality voice and video processing Support for VOIP, mobile and landline customer and employee connections Telco-grade reliability to ensure "always on" communications



"We have had a long relationship with Radisys to deliver high-quality communication services that our customers expect. Now, with Radisys' help, we are able to seamlessly transition to a software environment that can run in our private data center or in the cloud," said Denise Konings, CEO, ContactMakers. "The combination of Radisys technology, its consultative expertise in the rapidly evolving communications and mobile technology domain, and its world-class global support make Radisys not only a technology supplier, but our key partner in delivering high quality, engaging, customer interactions."

"Reliable, scalable and cloud-based media processing is the foundation for delivering memorable customer interactions," said Shankar Krishnamurthy, Radisys' Senior Director, Business Development. "Engage Media Server is enabling ContactMakers to migrate its services to the cloud to better manage communication workflows, improve the user experience, and track critical customer and employee key performance indicators. It also allows ContactMakers to continue to focus its specialized resources and development budget on service applications."

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital end points, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About ContactMakers

ContactMakers facilitates and realizes top-level telephony for companies that go for quality in customer service. Superior communication technology in the cloud combined with people skills, passion and drive. ContactMakers inspires and challenges you to make every customer contact moment the best that it can be. Together we'll optimize every phase of the customer experience cycle. Visit www.contactmakers.nl for more information.

Radisys is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005338/en/

Contacts:

Nereus for Radisys

Lori Mesecke, +1-503-459-9150

lmesecke@nereus-worldwide.com