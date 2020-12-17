P&G and its brands will make their next wave of donations for COVID-19 relief including health, hygiene and cleaning products, PPE and financial support worth tens of millions of dollars as the first "acts of good" for 2021.

Lead with Love campaign unites P&G's longstanding and ongoing Citizenship efforts of Community Impact, Equality Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability.

Unveiled through a powerful new creative film, "Emotions," P&G invites everyone to make 2021 the year we all come together to do more and do better.

Today, Procter Gamble (NYSE:PG) is announcing a commitment to 2,021 acts of good for 2021, starting with its next major wave of contributions of health, hygiene and cleaning products, personal protective equipment (PPE), and financial support collectively worth tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts.

These acts of good represent the next chapter of P&G's Lead with Love consumer campaign, which includes a call to action to make 2021 the year we all come together to do more and do better for communities, equality and our planet. P&G is bringing this to life through a new Lead with Love film, "Emotions," which highlights the eight emotions humans are born with and why love is the most powerful. "Emotions" debuts online today and will air during the Global Citizen Prize broadcast event, on NBC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada on December 19, at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, and in other markets around the world throughout December.

"P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society, and we will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth," said David Taylor, P&G Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As the world turns to 2021, P&G is committing to lead through acts of good that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world."

P&G is mobilizing the power and reach of its trusted brands to deliver on its commitment of 2,021 acts of good. These acts will include new programs that will be announced throughout the year, as well as longstanding programs which will have new impacts in 2021. For example:

As the new year kicks off, P&G and its brands will provide additional support for nonprofit relief organizations in the U.S. such as Americares, Matthew 25: Ministries, Feeding America, Save the Children and United Way along with Canadian partners GlobalMedic and Food Banks Canada, with support being extended to more relief organizations around the world. In North America, P&G's product, in-kind and monetary support will enable distribution of products and PPE to underserved communities, and will also help partner organizations support frontline healthcare workers and first responders who are providing 24/7 care under increasingly difficult conditions given the sharp increase in COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations across the U.S. and Canada

Pampers will continue its commitment to giving every baby the best start in life. For the tiniest babies who are born extremely premature, Pampers is providing its smallest diapers, specially designed to help enhance what's vital for their early development like uninterrupted sleep, skin protection and "Kangaroo Care." In the U.S, Pampers Bright Beginnings will provide 400,000 books and educational resources to babies and families through community organizations and hospitals across the country, with up to 40,000 reaching March of Dimes NICUs.

will continue its commitment to giving every baby the best start in life. For the tiniest babies who are born extremely premature, Pampers is providing its smallest diapers, specially designed to help enhance what's vital for their early development like uninterrupted sleep, skin protection and "Kangaroo Care." In the U.S, Pampers Bright Beginnings will provide 400,000 books and educational resources to babies and families through community organizations and hospitals across the country, with up to 40,000 reaching March of Dimes NICUs. Recognizing periods don't stop during pandemics, Always has already donated more than 40 million period products in response to COVID-19. In 2021, Always will continue its award-winning EndPeriodPoverty program and its 30+ year global Puberty Confidence Education program, which reaches more than 18 million children, parents and teachers each year to give young people the knowledge they need to navigate puberty with confidence. In the U.S. and Canada, Always will donate an additional 14 million period products to Feeding America member food banks, the Women's Sports Foundation and other partners as part of their latest EndPeriodPoverty efforts to help girls stay focused on reaching their full potential.

has already donated more than 40 million period products in response to COVID-19. In 2021, Always will continue its award-winning EndPeriodPoverty program and its 30+ year global Puberty Confidence Education program, which reaches more than 18 million children, parents and teachers each year to give young people the knowledge they need to navigate puberty with confidence. In the U.S. and Canada, Always will donate an additional 14 million period products to Feeding America member food banks, the Women's Sports Foundation and other partners as part of their latest EndPeriodPoverty efforts to help girls stay focused on reaching their full potential. Pantenewill continue to leverage its voice to remove cultural or social biases about hair that prevent people from expressing their true identity, from HairHasNoGender in Europe and Canada to HairWeGo in Japan. In the U.S., Pantene is creating "Family is BeautifuLGBTQ," a content series in partnership with national nonprofit Family Equality that celebrates BeautifuLGBTQ families and includes grant support to help advance family equality for all. In addition to equality and inclusion, Pantene is also committed to reducing its footprint, including providing water-efficient products and waterless product innovation to help preserve and protect natural resources.

U.S. consumers can participate in the Lead with Love campaign through P&G Good Everyday, a new consumer rewards program powered by P&G's trusted brands that helps turn everyday actions into acts of good. When consumers engage with the program, they earn points that can be redeemed for rewards and as they earn, P&G automatically makes donations to causes consumers care about. Through their actions on P&G Good Everyday, consumers can directly support P&G's well-known impact programs such as Tide Loads of Hope, P&G Children's Safe Drinking Water, Dawn Helps Save Wildlife, and others.

"2020 has brought clarity to what matters and to the role that businesses and brands must play in society," said Marc Pritchard, P&G Chief Brand Officer. "With advertising that reaches people worldwide, we are choosing to use our voice at P&G and the voices of our brands to spark conversations, open hearts and inspire people everywhere to take action and to lead with love."

P&G has supported communities and consumers through unexpected challenges for more than 180 years and stepped up to provide significant support for COVID-19 relief, equality and the environment in 2020. In addition to donating tens of millions of dollars in funds, product, and in-kind support to provide COVID-19 relief this year, P&G established the Take On Race Fund, continued its series of films such as The Choice that shine a light on inequality, and achieved several important sustainability goals, including sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill across all P&G manufacturing sites globally. P&G also announced an acceleration of its climate actions through "It's Our Home," its newest climate commitment to be carbon neutral for the decade. Under the Lead with Love campaign efforts, P&G will further grow the reach and impact of positive action for communities, equality and the environment.

