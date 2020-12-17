At the request of Realfiction Holding AB, new warrant for trading, Realfiction Holding TO1, will be traded on First North as from December 18th , Security name: Realfiction Holding TO1 Short name: REALFI TO1 ISIN code: SE0015243985 Orderbook ID: 212529 Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitle the Holder to subscription of one (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and including 9 November 2021 up to and including 22 November 2021. The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the period from and including 25 October 2021 up to and including 5 November 2021 however not more than SEK 26.85 per new Share. Subscription period: 9 th of November 2021, up until 22nd of November, 2021. Last trading day: 15th of November 2021. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.