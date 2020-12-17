Jupiter Wellness, Inc.: Jupiter Wellness at the Surf Expo 2021 in Orlando January 6-8 to Exhibit CaniSun Suncare Product Line

Patent-Pending Innovative CBD-Infused Reef-Friendly SPF Sunscreen Formulations

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a leading developer of innovative skin care products, lotions, medical therapeutics and wellness products, today announced they will exhibit at SURF EXPO 2021, January 6-8, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida Booth #709.

Surf Expo is the largest and longest running watersports, beach and resort lifestyle tradeshow in the world. The show draws an average more than 28,000 buyers from specialty stores, major chains, resorts, cruise lines, marinas and beach rental companies from across the US, Caribbean, Central & South America.

Jupiter Wellness owns the Canisun brand, an innovative patent pending line of suncare products infused with CBD. CBD, which has been clinically shown to protect the viability of skin cells from ultraviolet B (UVB) irradiation in a study published in the peer reviewed Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. Surf Expo provides targeted expansion of distribution channels for Jupiter Wellness and helps build on the recent SRM Entertainment acquisition and their established vendor relationships with global theme parks and resorts.

"Canisun CBD infused Suncare Products will be on display at Surf Expo along with our recently published skin cell study and the clinical study we just announced November 24th for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), the most common precancer that forms on the skin as a result of exposure to UV rays. "Surf Expo, provides a great opportunity to meet buyers and expand distribution". stated Brian John CEO of Jupiter Wellness.

For additional information on Surf Expo, please visit: https://www.surfexpo.com/the-show/j20-highlights/.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The Company's clinical pipeline of prescription CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through its distribution platform.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellnessinc.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.Sec.gov.

