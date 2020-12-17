Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today its agreement with its longtime supplier, Repsol, to supply circular resins. Spanish multi-energy global company Repsol will supply Berry with ISCC Plus certified circular polyolefins from its Repsol Reciclex range. These polyolefins are obtained by advanced recycling, enabled by the adoption of new chemical recycling technologies, of post-consumer plastic waste not suitable for traditional recycling.

As a result of the agreement, Berry will procure food-grade polypropylene for food and healthcare packaging. Berry will initially use the materials in manufacturing at its European packaging facilities.

Repsol has certified all its petrochemical complexes to produce circular polyolefins under the ISCC PLUS certification. This certification guarantees the traceability of the plastic waste used at the source. At the same time, Repsol, applies the latest and innovative technology to ensure that the circular polyolefins have the same quality and functionality as virgin polyolefins.

This announcement adds to Berry's and Repsol's list of initiatives to boost the circular economy for applications with high hygiene and safety demands, such as food packaging and healthcare. Berry and Repsol both deem advanced recycling as complementary to traditional mechanical recycling and as a critical component of their respective circular economy strategies.

"We continue to utilize new and innovative methods to create more environmentally sustainable packaging and are proud to partner with like-minded suppliers in these efforts," said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Berry's Consumer Packaging International division. "By recovering and diverting plastic that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy."

"At Repsol, we are continuously working on different alternatives to offer our clients materials with recycled content that meet the different demands for their specific markets, especially those for high added value applications. With this recent alliance with Berry, we also reinforce our ambition to recycle the equivalent of 20 percent of our polyolefins production," said Rafael Jiménez, Polyolefins Business Unit Director at Repsol.

Berry remains ahead of schedule for its Impact 2025 sustainability strategy. Notably, the Company has set a goal of incorporating 10 percent recycled content across its fast-moving consumer goods packaging.

Repsol has set the ambitious target to become a net zero company by 2050 and has had a circular economy strategy since 2016 that has been applied throughout the company's entire value chain, from obtaining raw materials to the marketing of products and services. Repsol currently has over 200 projects in this field, developed in collaboration with more than 180 strategic partners, organizations, and institutions.

Alliances like the one announced today allow for the creation of the necessary synergies to accelerate the implementation of circular solutions and making them available to society.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of 'Always Advancing to Protect What's Important,' and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 47,000 employees and generated over $11.7 billion of net sales in fiscal 2020 from operations that span 295 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry's website at berryglobal.com.

About Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy provider, which works to facilitate the transition towards an energy model with fewer emissions. It employs over 25,000 people, has assets in 35 countries, and sells its products to 10 million customers in more than 90 countries. It operates low-emission power generation assets and is developing various renewable photovoltaic and wind energy projects. Technology and digitalization are pillars of the company, whose objective is to be a net zero company by 2050, the first in the sector to assume this ambitious goal.

Repsol manufactures and markets a wide variety of chemical products, ranging from basic petrochemicals to derivatives. Repsol's derivative chemicals include a broad range of polyolefins, all 100% recyclable. In addition, the company has three large petrochemical facilities in Europe where high added-value differentiated products are developed.

The company's chemical business will also contribute decisively to a more decarbonized economy and is committed to the efficiency of its industrial chemical processes and oriented to the circular economy.

