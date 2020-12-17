The virgin coconut oil market is poised to grow by USD 517.98 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005628/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report on the virgin coconut oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of virgin coconut oil.

The virgin coconut oil market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils as one of the prime reasons driving the virgin coconut oil market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The virgin coconut oil market covers the following areas:

Virgin Coconut Oil Market Sizing

Virgin Coconut Oil Market Forecast

Virgin Coconut Oil Market Analysis

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Companies Mentioned

Product/Service Segments

Key Offering

Key Customers

Segment Focus

Edward Sons Trading Co. Inc.

Greenville Agro Corp.

H2coco Pty Ltd

Healthy Traditions Inc.

iTi Tropicals Inc.

Jax Coco

Nutiva Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Zumi Natural Ltd

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Global packaged coconut water market is segmented by product (packaged flavored coconut water and packaged plain coconut water) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Superfoods Market Global superfoods market is segmented by product (superfruits, superseeds and supergrains, edible seaweed, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Organic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Conventional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barlean's Organic Oils LLC

Edward Sons Trading Co. Inc.

Greenville Agro Corp.

H2coco Pty Ltd

Healthy Traditions Inc.

iTi Tropicals Inc.

Jax Coco

Nutiva Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Zumi Natural Ltd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005628/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/