New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, has an intriguing story that has attracted leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. MTBC was recently featured in an article on SmallCapsDaily, which covered the general shifts and immense growth within the Healthcare Technology industry over the past year and specifically, MTBC's place within the industry. Due to the impact of COVID-19, specific areas of Health Tech, such as telehealth and contactless check-in, has seen increased demand. MTBC, a SaaS provider, offering those services and others, has a compelling story to tell. The SmallCapsDaily coverage explored MTBC's acquisition strategy, past and present, detailing the Company's most recent acquisition of its competitor, CareCloud, which provides the same offerings as MTBC, such as practice management, electronic health records, patient experience management, and more. SmallCapsDaily further illustrates MTBC's expanding growth as a leader within the Healthcare Technology space in more detail, through their in-depth analysis of the Company.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCapsDaily article featuring MTBC, Inc.:

MTBC's organic growth has been strong as it has established key partnerships with many healthcare organizations.

MTBC's core offering is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which includes practice management software and a wide variety related tools that help facilitate the day-to-day business operations and workflows for healthcare practitioners.

As per MTBC's recent corporate presentation, the company caters to more than 40,000 healthcare providers spread across the United States with over 70 different specialties.

For more insight into MTBC, Inc., and to continue reading the Small Caps Daily featured article, please click here: https://smallcapsdaily.com/mtbc-a-true-healthcare-technology-gem/

