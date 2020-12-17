Twin Cities Business magazine recognizes innovators in financial technology

Margaret Camp, Vice President of Business Unit Operations for Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business, has been named as one of Twin Cities Business magazine's2020 Notable Women in Technology award winners.The Notable Women in Technology award recognizes accomplished women in the field of technology throughout Minnesota, honoring their professional, civic, and philanthropic achievements, as well as their abilities to effect change and serve as role models and mentors to other women in their industry.

Camp is responsible for setting operational strategy and providing strategic leadership for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, a leading risk and regulatory compliance business headquartered in Minneapolis. Her key responsibilities include directing and driving implementation of strategic initiatives to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of all business unit segments and functional areas, managing cross-business programs, and acting as a key liaison with other senior leaders to address business priorities and opportunities.

The award judges noted Camp's successes in several key business areas, including helping transform Compliance Solutions' customer due diligence and business proposal processes, spearheading operational excellence and leadership initiatives that boosted employee engagement scores well into the range of high-performing companies, and leading several major change management and process redesign initiatives. This work helped strengthen the business' ability to better support customer efforts in managing significant regulatory and risk management challenges, most notably during a year of considerable upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Margaret and her team were integral in providing mission-critical support on several major enterprise initiatives in 2020, particularly amid massive, COVID-related disruptions in the marketplace. Her leadership on several fronts helped free up crucial business resources, allowing us to scale up a customized loan application technology, TSoftPlus, that facilitated lenders' ability to help their customers access critical Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding as part of the U.S. CARES Act," said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Compliance Solutions. "As a result, Wolters Kluwer was able to help main street businesses retain more than one million U.S. jobs, providing critical economic relief during the COVID-19 crisis."

Since 2016, Camp has served on Goodwill-Easter Seals of Minnesota's board, and she was recently appointed chair of its Services Programs Committee. She has been actively engaged in Goodwill initiatives in the Twin Cities area-including helping develop and launch the inaugural Goodwill-Easter Seals Power of Work 2019 fundraising event in St. Cloud in honor of Goodwill's 100th anniversary.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations, including customized offerings to address COVID-19 challenges. Compliance Solutions' Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus helps lenders' customers access critical stimulus funding. Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions' iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005003/en/

Contacts:

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

David Feider

Corporate Communications Manager, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 612-852-7966

David.feider@wolterskluwer.com

On Twitter: @davidafeider